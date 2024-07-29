Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Mainstream Media Has 'Zero Credibility'

Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsmax on Monday that the mainstream media has proven it has "zero credibility" when it comes to informing voters about Vice President Kamala Harris as she seeks the Democrat nomination for president.

"The same liberal mainstream media that told the American people for years that [President] Joe Biden was fine, he was sharp as a tack, he was doing cartwheels, don't believe your lying eyes, the same folks now continuing to carry water for Kamala Harris, act as her PR machine, rewrite history, try to whitewash her record on just about every issue, including the border," Sunshine said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

Sunshine pointed to Harris' title of "border czar," which she said was "a name that the media themselves gave to her proudly just a few years ago." Now that Harris is seeking the presidency in the wake of Biden's dropping out of the race, the media is "rewriting history, saying, 'Oh no, no, no, we never said that,'" she said.

"But, much like Kamala Harris, the liberal mainstream media has zero credibility with voters in this country," Sunshine said. "As voters continue to find out the truth of just how dangerously liberal Kamala Harris is, how weak, failed, and incompetent she is on a host of issues, but particularly the border, as we see, no matter how hard the liberal mainstream media tries, they can give her the Hillary Clinton treatment, it does not work.

"Voters know the truth, and once they learn the truth ... the bottom really starts to fall out on those poll numbers."

As many in the Democratic Party breathe a sigh of relief at Harris stepping into the role of presidential nominee, she has seen a bump in the polls following Biden's exit from the race and endorsement of her candidacy. Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio said voters will focus on Harris' liberal record once the honeymoon period ends.

