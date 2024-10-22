Rep. Gimenez to Newsmax: Trump's Values Align With Hispanics

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Hispanics are supporting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in record numbers because his values are "more aligned with our values."

Gimenez joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to react to a Monday poll showing that Trump leads Democrat nominee Kamala Harris among Hispanics by 11 points.

"Hispanics have figured out that the Republican Party and Donald Trump actually is more aligned with our values," Gimenez said. "Look, we're people of faith. We're people of family, hard work. We're always striving for the American dream. And that's what Donald Trump, you know, stands for."

"The Hispanics are, you know, we're not monolithic, but we support, you know, Donald Trump," he added. "And we're supporting him in record numbers. And I think he's going to surprise the heck out of a lot of people this November with the number of Hispanics that are going to vote for him."

