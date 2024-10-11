Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Dems 'Think They Own' the Black Male Vote

Former President Barack Obama's call for Black men to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump shows how Democrats "think they own" the Black male vote, Rep. Byron Donalds told Newsmax on Friday.

"We've heard this kind of rhetoric from Democrats for far too long," the Florida Republican said on "Newsline." "The reason why Black men are looking at Donald Trump is because when he was president, they were making more money, they were keeping more money. They were moving ahead economically."

Black men also oppose Harris, Donalds said, because of the immigration crisis.

"It's overwhelming their communities," he said. "It's taking resources from our kids in schools with young migrant children. It's overwhelming social services. They're getting free hotel stays where you got Black people, white people, Hispanic people who are Americans, who are living on the streets."

Further, Black men are saying, "This is trash" when it comes to the "whole thing about it's OK for boys, for schools to basically tell parents that boys can be girls and girls can be boys and to hide that from parents," Donalds said.

"They're looking at the Democrat Party, they're looking at Kamala Harris, and they're saying, 'You know what? At least when Donald Trump was president, things actually worked,'" Donalds said. "[They] don't really care what he tweeted. But the country was moving in a proper direction. So they're saying, 'Why not vote for Donald Trump?' At least their lives were better."

Harris, he added, "is not standing for anybody" and has said nothing "of substance."

"She's hidden from the media until right now, and the reason why she's out there talking to media now is because her campaign is a mess," Donalds said. "She's an empty suit. No real ideas, nothing clear that she can communicate."

Meanwhile, the immigration issue is a "man-made political disaster brought to us by Kamala Harris and [President] Joe Biden," Donalds said.

"That's why President Trump is in Aurora, Colorado, today to highlight what is going on," he said. Meanwhile, "technocrats," not Biden, are running the country, Donalds added, and if Harris wins, the same people will be in charge.

"And what they're going to do is they're going to continue this massive illegal immigration into our country, and then before the 2028 presidential election, that year, they'll turn to shut the spigots off, to then try to tell everybody that things are getting better. It is a lie. It is gaslighting," Donalds said.

And as the Biden administration "has been an abject disaster, a failure on every front," Donalds said, adding that he is predicting that Trump will not just win in November, but he'll take many of the nation's battleground states.

"I choose not to believe polling," he said. "I believe people need to get out and vote and not get caught up in polling. But if you start to look at the trend lines, it looks like Donald Trump is going to win every battleground state. That's because the American people are sick to death of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. The lying, the escape, the avoidance, not explaining what you're going to do … we need Donald Trump, and we need him now."

