Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Harris Can't Be Trusted With Presidency

Vice President Kamala Harris' policies show why she can't be trusted with the presidency, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. said on Newsmax, Tuesday.

"The Democrat Party, led by Kamala Harris, they want open borders," Donalds said on "American Agenda." "The American people have seen how diabolical this policy is, and so they have to throw out fig leaves and throw out words saying that, Oh, they're going to make policing stronger, or she's going to hire more border agents."

But Donalds said Harris has no plans on her website for how she will secure the border.

"This is why she won't answer questions about border security and crime," Donalds said. "This is why she won't sit with the press. She won't detail what she means. Everything is just word salad and phraseology, but no concrete details on what she will actually do.

"This is why she can't be trusted with the presidency. There will not be any fundamental changes to the policy of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration."

Donalds said the Biden-Harris agenda has created an atmosphere for increased crime rates.

"When you go after police officers and police departments, when you say incessantly you want to defund the police, when you have district attorneys who do not do their job and actually prosecute crime that is brought to them on a basically on a silver platter by law enforcement, it's a recipe for more crime," Donalds said.

Stores such as Duane Reade, Walgreens, and CVS have products under lock and key because of shoplifting, while Washington, D.C. has seen an increase in carjacking, robberies, and assaults.

"This all stems from the Kamala Harris-Joe Biden agenda of not supporting law enforcement and not doing the job of making sure that the law is applied evenly to everybody," Donalds said. "When you have a policy agenda as radical as that, you get communities that are less safe. And that is what has happened to too many communities in the United States of America."