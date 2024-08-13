WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Harris, Media Equal 'Death of Democracy'

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 09:59 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris' reticence to discuss any policy positions and the media covering for her amounts to the death of democracy, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Donalds linked Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to the decline of their respective states, asking, "Have you noticed that Kamala Harris comes from a state, the state of California, that has seen the largest amount of depopulation in the country?

"Tim Walz comes from a state, Minnesota, that I think is No. 4 or No. 5 in depopulation. So why would the American people elect somebody as vice president and as president, who have demonstrated that all they know how to do is drive people out of their states?"

In a discussion on the heavy burden that high taxes place on Americans, Donalds said tax policy is going to be "major issue going forward."

Donalds praised former President Donald Trump's "massively successful" tax reform strategy, which "boomed our economy, cut taxes for the middle class, and that everybody was thriving under."

He added that the federal government raised more tax revenue, not less, as a result, and said that if reelected, Trump would continue those policies.

But, Donalds said, "We don't know what [Harris] wants to do" because she is "hiding."

"When you have a presidential candidate like Kamala Harris who is in the dark, who will not tell you what she wants to do, and you have a media that covers for her, that is the very death of democracy. This is why Donald Trump needs to be the next president of the United States," he said.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

