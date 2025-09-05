Buddy Carter to Newsmax: 'Democrats Want to Shut Down' Government

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday that, if Congress fails to pass a budget by its deadline later this month, it will be because “Democrats want to shut down” the government.

Carter, a member of the House Budget Committee, said on “Wake Up America” that Congress would pass a budget bill to avoid a government shutdown only if Democrats choose to support it — even though Republicans currently control both the House and Senate.

The congressman added that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., “wants to shut down, the Democrats want to shut down, and if we do shut down, let’s make it clear it will be the Schumer shutdown.”

He noted that Republicans “passed an appropriations bill yesterday in the House of Representatives,” referring to a funding package for the Energy Department and federal water programs that narrowly passed by a vote of 214-213 with four Republicans voting with Democrats.

Carter said, “We're doing our work, we're doing our job, and we will continue to do it, but it's Democrats, particularly in the Senate, that are holding things up.”

He added, “And if you'll notice, the bill that we passed yesterday, none of the Democrats were in favor of that. They want to spend more of your hard-earned tax dollars. That's what they want to do. We're trying to save money here, and we're doing that with the appropriation bills that we're passing.”

