Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Trump 'Fulfilling His Obligation' With D.C. Takeover

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump "is simply fulfilling his obligation, his responsibility to keep the streets of Washington, D.C., safe" by issuing his executive order federalizing the Metropolitan Police Department.

Carter said on "Wake Up America" that Trump's order to federalize the police force and call in the National Guard is "perfectly in line" with the law.

"Remember, we in Congress have purview over that," he said. "So the president is perfectly in line to be doing this, and we appreciate him doing it."

Carter went on to note several high-profile violent crimes that occurred in the city over the last few months, saying, "All of this is an indication that this is out of control, and it's because of the incompetency of the people in charge in Washington, D.C., right now. So I applaud the president for stepping in."

When asked how cities in his home state of Georgia are combating crime, particularly Savannah and Atlanta, Carter said, "We're handling it OK, and certainly, we are a state of law and order, and we're going to make sure that we're following the laws and that people are following the laws."

He went on to criticize "the blue cities, the ones that are really controlled by the Democrats and have been weak on crime, this is a result of that. And what you see is loitering. You see a lot of encampments … and a lot of open drug use in some of these cities; that's got to end."

Carter said, "That's why I've got legislation, the Make Our Streets Safe Again Act, that will codify President Trump's executive order and try to relieve our cities of disorder and chaos. And this is important that we codify his executive order because that this will make it permanent, and another administration won't be able to change it."

