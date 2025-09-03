WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Buddy Carter Showcases Trump Ties in Big Ad Blitz

By    |   Wednesday, 03 September 2025 01:43 PM EDT

Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter's Senate campaign launched a new TV ad on Wednesday showcasing his ties to President Donald Trump as part of a seven-figure advertising buy designed to increase his name recognition among voters statewide.

According to Politico, the ad campaign includes television and streaming spots as well as direct mail.

The new ad calls Carter a "trusted MAGA warrior" and touts his support of transgender athlete bans and the Trump administration's efforts to secure the border from illegal immigration. It also includes remarks from a Trump campaign rally in September 2024 in Savannah, where the then-Republican presidential candidate reportedly said, "Buddy Carter … warrior … great guy."

The spot also emphasizes that Carter has "racked up win after win" during his five terms in Washington, D.C., including the passage of the Laken Riley Act "to keep violent illegal aliens off our streets."

The legislation, which Carter was a co-sponsor of, was named after a University of Georgia nursing student who was murdered in 2024 by a Venezuelan national who was in the country illegally.

As he aims to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff, Carter is looking to set himself apart in a crowded Republican field of candidates that includes Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., and former college football coach and political newcomer Derek Dooley, who was recently endorsed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

A key race for Democrats in a state that Trump won in last year's presidential election, the Georgia Senate contest is expected to be one of the most expensive races in the 2026 congressional midterm elections.

A TIPP poll released last month revealed that the race for the Republican nomination is relatively close, with Collins at 27% support, followed by Carter at 20% and Dooley at 8%. Nearly four in 10 GOP voters were still undecided, according to the survey results.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz

Wednesday, 03 September 2025 01:43 PM
