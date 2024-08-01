Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Georgians Care About Border; Harris Doesn't

If Vice President Kamala Harris cared about Georgia, she would have secured the southern border and Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant, would still be alive today, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday morning.

"I don't think she cares," Carter said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "Listen, when she went to the border one time and that was to El Paso, she didn't go to the right place.

"She should have gone down to McAllen or to the southernmost part where people were getting across. Of course, they've switched now, but I've been to the border eight times in the 10 years I've been a member of Congress, and I can tell you the last time I was there, it is in as bad a shape as it's ever been."

He said when Georgians turn out to vote in November, they'll be thinking of Riley, 22, who was murdered in February, allegedly by Venezuelan gang member Jose Ibarra, 26, who was in the country illegally.

"I think the vast majority, whether they be Democrats or Republicans, care about what's going on in that border," Carter said. "Keep in mind, it's not only about the illegal immigrants who are coming across that border, but what about the drugs?

"The drugs that are infesting our communities, the fentanyl coming across that border that's killing 200 Americans every day. And then you talk about the illegals who come across and commit crimes like the crime on Laken Riley. Let me tell you, that's fresh on our mind. We still remember that happening at our flagship university."

Carter also commented on the sizeable crowd Harris drew Tuesday night to her rally in Atlanta, which featured a performance by Megan Thee Stallion, and whether it was indicative of support for her campaign.

"I don't think she's got that much support," he said. "It was a great performance, but if she cared about Georgia, she would have done something as border czar and Laken Riley would be alive today.

"She would have done something about the economy. Georgians are hurting. We've got inflation that's 20.1% since that administration started. You know, we're very fortunate: We've got two candidates that we can compare records with.

"We can take the Trump administration, compare their record to the Biden-Harris administration, and I think the choice is clear. And I think Georgians see that.

"They're tired of this inflation. They're tired of the border being porous. They're tired of America being weak on the world stage. They're tired of crime in their cities. They want a change, and Donald Trump will bring back and make America great again."

