Joe diGenova to Newsmax: Khalil Decision Comes as No Surprise

A judge's ruling that President Donald Trump's administration can proceed with its deportation case against Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil comes as no surprise, as the "facts surrounding it are absolutely unassailable," former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova told Newsmax to Sunday.

"The secretary of state made a finding that his presence in the country was inimical to United States foreign policy," diGenova, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend" with his wife, former chief counsel for the Senate Intelligence Committee Victoria Toensing, commented.

Khalil led protests at Columbia, which is not illegal, said diGenova, but in this case, he was in the United States on a student visa and did not disclose that he had worked with the United Nations relief agency, UNRWA, and did not reveal that he was a supporter of Hamas.

"He was engaged in the demonstrations, which led to the shutdown of the university, keeping people hostage, destroying property," he said. "He has long since outlived his visa, and his complaints that he has free speech rights are absolutely ludicrous."

Meanwhile, now that the immigration judge has ruled in the case, Khalil has the right to an appeal, said diGenova.

"That is due on April 23, and they've indicated that they intend to file that appeal. So that's the next step in this process," he said.

