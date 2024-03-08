Laken Riley's Alleged Killer Linked to Deadly Venezuelan Gang

The migrant charged with murdering Georgia nursing student Laken Riley crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and was not required to contact authorities for two years despite being linked to a deadly Venezuelan gang, the New York Post reported.

Jose Ibarra, 26, was arrested by Customs and Border Protection on Sept. 8, 2022, after he unlawfully entered the country near El Paso, Texas, CBS News reported.

The New York Post reported Friday that Ibarra was released on parole in less than 24 hours due to lack of detention capacity, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) records.

He was released pending a review of his immigration case, which the Post said was set originally for Oct. 24, 2024. However, ICE in New York rescheduled Ibarra’s appointment to December 13, 2024.

Authorities now say Ibarra is a member of the deadly Tren de Aragua gang, the Post reported.

Ibarra traveled to New York City, where he lived in a shelter provided by the city. He posted pictures of himself smiling at city landmarks on social media.

Ibarra’s girlfriend, Layling Franco, said Ibarra worked for DoorDash, Uber Eats and a local restaurant in New York. Franco and her 5-year-old son had crossed the border with Ibarra.

After being arrested — for riding a gas-powered moped with Franco’s son on the back without any head protection or restraint — and released by New York City police, Ibarra fled to Georgia. He and Franco split at that time, the Post said.

Ibarra is facing multiple murder and assault charges and is accused of dragging 22-year-old Riley to a secluded area on Feb. 22.

Arrest affidavits allege that Ibarra used an object as a weapon in the crime and he's also accused of "disfiguring her skull.”

Ibarra’s allegedly violent brother, Diego, also was allowed into the country and cut off an ankle monitor to evade authorities. In October, the two brothers were arrested for stealing from a Walmart store.

Diego Ibarra, 29, was arrested for possessing an illegal visa and prosecutors want him locked up before he can stand trial because of his long history of alleged criminal conduct, ABC News reported Thursday.

An arrest report for Diego Ibarra shows he has the distinctive tattoos of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, the Post said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.