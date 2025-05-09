Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Running for Senate as 'MAGA Warrior'

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., who declared his candidacy for the seat currently held by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday that he's running because the state needs "a MAGA warrior."

"We need a MAGA warrior in the Senate who is going to deliver on President [Donald] Trump's America First policies and his agenda," Carter said on "National Report."

Ossoff, he added, is fighting Trump's policies and his agenda.

"Who's going to be for you?" Carter said. "Not a trans warrior who supports having biological men in girls' sports and is for they/them. I'm for you. And Jon Ossoff is for them. He's not for you."

Trump won in Georgia overwhelmingly in November, Carter noted, and he "deserves someone from Georgia and Georgians deserve someone who's going to support him and his America First agenda."

Ossoff, though, is "Going to fight that. That's not what Georgians need," Carter said.

Carter, who had considered a Senate run in 2021 but opted against it, said Friday that now is the right time.

"Our governor, Brian Kemp, a good friend and a great candidate, decided not to run, and we've got to have someone who can win," Carter said. "We've got to have someone who can who can take Jon Ossoff out, and I'm the one who can do that."

Carter acknowledged that the race won't be easy, considering Ossoff's assets.

"He's got a lot of money," Carter said. "He's got a lot of support nationwide. That's why we've got to have the strongest candidate. We need to coalesce around one candidate and make sure that we put our best candidate forward."

