Rep. Buddy Carter Announces Bid for Georgia Senate

Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter officially announced his candidacy for Senate on Thursday hoping to unseat current Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff.

"I'm running for U.S. Senate. Georgians will have a very simple choice in 2026: do you want a MAGA warrior for you or do you want a trans warrior for they/them? I'm with you. You can guess where Jon Ossoff is. Game on," Carter posted on X.

On Monday, popular Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he would not be running for Senate thereby opening the field for Republicans looking to take on the far-left Ossoff. Ossoff will be looking to hold onto his seat in 2026 and seeks to present himself as a bipartisan for voters that went for President Donald Trump by 2.2% in 2024.

In December, Ossoff told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that he was "actively seeking opportunities" to work with the president, but would also work in the best interests of the citizens of Georgia. Yet, a few months into the Trump administration and Ossoff had only voted for 4% of Trump's Cabinet nominees.

In the announcement video, Carter notes that Ossoff has "fought against President Trump against securing our border and voted for men in girls' sports." The ad concludes with Trump praising Carter and calling him a "warrior."

Carter's announcement comes as some GOP Senators have become anxious that controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will jump in the race and give the Democrats an easy win. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said that Republicans need to see Georgia for the swing state that it is and choose accordingly. "That is a swing state that's pretty independent-minded," Cramer said adding "If I was to put my political science hat on and look at all the criteria, she wouldn't be high on my list of recruits."