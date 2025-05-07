GOP Senators Concerned MTG Will Cost Them Georgia Seat

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said she is seriously considering entering the Georgia Senate race, giving Republicans heartburn.

Republicans are hoping to defeat Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., who is running in a state that President Donald Trump won by two points in 2024. Their attempts took a hit when popular incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced he was not running.

GOP senators told The Hill they are worried Greene's penchant for controversial remarks will make it difficult for her to win a statewide race, though she might win a Republican primary.

"We need to have the absolute best candidate, and that includes electability. It's very difficult to apply a formula for a very gerrymandered, very conservative congressional district into a statewide election with as much diversity as Georgia has," Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told The Hill. "That is a swing state that's independent-minded. If I was to put my political science hat on and look at all the criteria, she wouldn't be high on my list of recruits."

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., also questioned whether Greene would be able to win over Georgians statewide.

"I think she'd be a solid primary contender, but the state's a lot like North Carolina. It could be a challenge at the statewide level," Tillis told The Hill.

Greene previously told NewsNation she was considering running for governor or Senate in 2026.

A spokesperson for Greene told The Hill that Republicans who are skeptical of her are simply afraid of her.

"Polling shows Congresswoman Greene would blow out a primary. She has the same type of support President Trump has, and now he's president," the spokesperson told The Hill. "Congresswoman Greene would be any candidate's worst nightmare."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told The Hill he plans to remain neutral in the event of a primary.

"There's still a lot of conversations that are going to be held and there's a ton of interest among the congressional delegation in Georgia, there are several statewide elected officials that are looking at it," Thune said. "I'm not going to pontificate on the viability of anybody at the moment, but there clearly are always some candidates that are just better than other candidates in a general election."