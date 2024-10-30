Rep. Scott Perry to Newsmax: Pa. Voters Have Faith Trump Will Fix Economy

Pennsylvania voters are concerned about the state of the economy and have faith a vote for former President Donald Trump will change things for the better, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax.

"Voters are telling me that they cannot afford to pay their grocery bills," Perry, who is seeking reelection to the House, told Wednesday's "Wake Up America." "They're buying them with credit cards, and they can't afford their electricity bills, gasoline bills, day care bills. They can't afford to live the life that they used to live four years ago."

And the voters "rightly" believe Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have "caused all these problems" but do not want to do anything to solve them, Perry warned.

"They don't want to live like this anymore and so they're going to be voting for Trump because they want to see things change," he added. "They want to see their streets be safe again. They want to see the country be safe again. They want to be able to live their lives, take a vacation, and go out to dinner on Friday night with their family – things they can't do right now."

Perry said he also feels confident about his own chances at reelection, as his support "is strong."

"People want to come talk to me," he said. "They walk up to meet me and have a conversation. So to me, regardless of the millions of dollars that have flooded into the district from the West Coast, people here in central Pennsylvania don't need people from the West Coast or, you know, former Republican RINOs to tell them how to vote.

"We certainly don't need somebody that doesn't even live in the district to represent us."

Crime is also a major issue for voters in Pennsylvania, Perry added.

"We had an illegal alien kill a young lady just miles from the district here, and so even though this isn't a border town, people come up to me every single day and say, 'please do something about this border,'" he said. "They're sick of the crime. They're sick of the expense of it all, and they're sick of these people taking over their cities and towns and redlining them out of their own homes that they're trying to rent, that they can no longer afford."

Perry also discussed the Republican National Committee's lawsuit against Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after voters were turned away after lining up to apply for mail ballots on demand.

"This election system in Pennsylvania changed dramatically four years ago," Perry said. "This is the system that the Democrats wanted. They wanted this system. And now that it's not working for them, now they're trying to change it as usual.

"Once you're in line, you should be able to cast your vote, and the fact that people are being turned away for exercising their First Amendment rights to speak about staying in line or to just vote per the prescribed hours is very, very concerning."

Perry also spoke about the political advertising that is popping up in Pennsylvania and noted that while there might be a great deal of Harris signs in public locations, that is because a party activist put them there.

"The Republican signs, the Trump signs, and the whole Republican ticket are in people's yards," he said. "They want to be identified as Trump voters. They want to be identified as Republican voters.

"That's a very stark difference."

