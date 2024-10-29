JD Vance to Newsmax: Harris Is Anti-American Energy

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrat Kamala Harris would be the "most anti-American energy president" in our nation's history.

The Ohio senator made the comments in a town hall hosted by Newsmax in Grand Rapids, Michigan, telling Newsmax host and town hall moderator Rob Finnerty that the thought of a Harris presidency is a "nightmare."

"Kamala has really telegraphed that she's the most anti-American energy president and vice president in our history," Vance said. "So if we give her a promotion, and we reward this kind of politics, I think you're gonna see Kamala Harris go after the American energy worker and our American energy resources in an extraordinarily dangerous way.

"If you want to buy more and more oil and gas from nations like Iran at higher prices, then Kamala Harris is your candidate. If you want to pay lower prices to buy oil and gas from American workers and American territory, then Donald J. Trump is your candidate. And so I think there's just such a stark, stark difference."

