Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Arrest at Pa. Polling Place Was 'Outrageous'

The woman arrested at a Pennsylvania polling place is a "good, honest, hardworking Republican," Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax Tuesday.

Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Monday arrested a Trump supporter and Republican National Committee delegate for disorderly conduct after she encouraged voters waiting in line to stay and vote even though there was a long wait. RNC Chair Michael Whatley categorized the incident as "voter suppression."

Meuser said on "The Chris Salcedo Show," "It's pretty outrageous. We're getting to the bottom of it, and I know Val [Biancaniello] very well. She's just a good, honest, hardworking Republican that was there for one purpose, just to encourage people not to leave."

He added, "By the way, those who were working that poll station are likely Democrats, frankly, were telling people, 'Hey, it's going to be two hours. It could be 2.5 hours. Maybe you want to go home and come back at another time,' completely discouraging people and she was just trying to counter that.

"She wasn't stating who she was for, who she was against, but just encouraging people to stay in line," he said. "And they had the audacity to come in and arrest her.

"Look, we've had fraudulent ballots come in Lancaster. We're going to be dealing with this. That's why our RNC and PA GOP effort on 'Protect the Ballot' is so very important. And that's all we're about right now. Maximizing votes, but also protecting the vote."

