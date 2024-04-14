×
Tags: brian mast | israel | hamas | iran

Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Israel Has 'Strategic Mission' to Counter Iran

By    |   Sunday, 14 April 2024 05:11 PM EDT

Israel has the right strategy — and experience — to fend off attacks by Iran and its proxies, Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax Sunday.

In an interview on "The Record With Greta Susteren," the retired Army veteran said Israel's strategy in the wake of Iran's barrage of missiles aimed at the nation was the right thing to do.

"I would advise Israel to continue doing exactly what they have built a reputation that they do," he said. "When Israel put ordnance into Iran, it wasn't to indiscriminately kill civilians, like what Iran just did to Israel with close to 300 ... drones. It was a very specific and intentional target with a strategic mission and a tactical purpose."

According to Mast, when Israel went into Gaza following the massacre of Israelis on Oct. 7, it was "very specifically against military targets for specific purposes to take out Hamas."

"Their leadership, their fighters, you name it, continue in that aim with any conflict that you're fighting," he advised. "There's a strategy. There's a tactic to reach that strategy and that goal. And as long as they're working in that way, then they're doing it the right way." 

Mast also said the White House and Congress have not been supportive, noting President Joe Biden had already said the United States wouldn't participate in any retaliation against Iran.

"Gen. McKenzie [former commander of U.S. Central Command] ... now out of uniform, has been very clear that when he was there, the Biden administration said very specifically that Iran is off the table as a target," Mast said.

"And to him what that meant was aid and comfort for the enemy ... so now we see a continuation of that policy with [the Biden White House] saying in the midst of Israel being hit directly by Iran, the United States of America will not be a part of hitting back."

Mast warned of repercussions from an unchecked Iran.

"They're close to a nuclear weapon ... they certainly have the ability to produce a dirty weapon," he said, calling it "a very real threat."

Sunday, 14 April 2024 05:11 PM
