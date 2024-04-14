Dershowitz to Newsmax: Iran's Attacks Won't End Without Regime Change

Attacks like those that unfolded Saturday against Israel from Iran will happen "again and again" and wars in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen will never end as long as the ayatollahs remain in charge of Iran, so the only solution is regime change, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz argued on Newsmax Sunday.

However, America is standing in the way, he told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

"There must be a change of regime and a return to an Iran which is democratic, [as] 70% of Iranians want regime change and 90% of Arab states in the region want regime change," Dershowitz said.

That will require going after Iran's nuclear capabilities, said Dershowitz.

"Otherwise this happens again and again and again because Iran loses nothing," he said. "Iran goes to the bank with its oil revenues and sends out its surrogates, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and this is just another day for Iran."

Dershowitz also insisted that Iran's attack wasn't the result of a retaliatory strike, but came after Iran attacked the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires.

"The highest court in Argentina on Thursday ruled, after hearing evidence, that was an attack on the Israeli Embassy, not the consulate," he said. "So Israel had a perfect justification for going after a military base disguised as a consulate, so this can't end simply with a draw, with a tie. There has to be regime change one way or another, and there has to be destruction of Iran's nuclear arsenal."

Otherwise, he added, "this is going to happen but with nuclear weapons behind it. This is a warning and I don't think the United States … it's not taking this warning seriously."

Regime change would be carried out through an attack by the United States and Israel on Iran's nuclear facilities "which are aimed at Israel," he said.

"I had dinner the other night with the Shah [of Iran's] son, the crown Prince of Iran, the man who would turn Iran into a democracy if the people of Iran were allowed to vote and return the Shah's family to the rule," Dershowitz added. "But it's not going to happen if the United States maintains its pressure on Israel not to respond. That's a serious tactical mistake that will guarantee repetition of last night's [attacks], but with much more lethal responses."

