Tal Heinrich to Newsmax: Our Message Is 'Don't Mess With Us'

Israel is sending Iran a message it issues to all terrorists — “Don’t mess with us,” warned Tal Heinrich, spokeswoman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax Sunday.

In an interview on "Sunday Report," Heinrich praised the “phenomenal” defense by Israel to Iran’s massive missile attack.

“We send terrorists, all the terrorists the same message,” she said. “Don't mess with us, and it doesn't matter if it's the terrorista of Gaza, the terrorists trying to hit us from the north in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, militias in Iraq, militias in Syria, which is are the same ones that are trying to hurt American bases … or if it's coming directly from Iran.”

“We see Iran exactly for what it is,” she added. “This is why they call us the 'small Satan,' and the United States 'the great Satan,' because we stand in their way.”

Heinrich noted the Iranian attack “was met with unprecedented response not only by our forces, but also with partners — international partners of the United States, France, the U.K., and regional partners.”

“We were able to repel, to intercept. Very few missiles actually crossed into our territory and the ones that did caused very, very minimal damage,” she asserted.

Netanyahu “underscored that we will act upon this concept by which, if someone's trying to hurt us, we will hurt them,” Heinrich said.

