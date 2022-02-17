Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Hillary Clinton Should Face DOJ, FBI Investigations

Hillary Clinton should face investigations from the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation after the findings released by special counsel John Durham concerning alleged infiltration of rival 2016 presidential candidate Donald Trump's information, but "they may be in the tank for the Democrats," Rep. Brian Babin said Thursday on Newsmax.

"It's very interesting to see that Hillary has denied this [as] all fake news," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is exactly their modus operandi they have every single time."

Clinton Wednesday dismissed claims that Durham's findings support claims of spying on Trump as the "latest nonsense" from the political right.

Babin added that he's glad that John Ratcliffe, Trump's former director of national intelligence, and Durham, are "making this happen" and he hopes the revelations keep coming to "flush these rats out."

"They have cheated. They have lied," said Babin of the Clinton campaign. "The Big Media, Big Tech, they have been in the tank for the Democrats the entire time. We've seen Republicans ruined, their financial lives and their personal lives ruined, because of all of this Russia, Russia, Russia stuff, and now we've got the rats scurrying for the dark corners, and we need to make sure that we have accountability."

However, nothing sticks to Clinton or her husband, former President Bill Clinton because when they "do some kind of an underhanded deal, sometimes corrupt, sometimes just unethical, it's always something that's not good for the United States," said Babin. "When they're caught with their hand in the till, they immediately deny and all of their allies surround them and one of their biggest allies, of course, is Big Media."

Durham, who was appointed to investigate the origins of the Russia collusion narrative by Trump's attorney general, William Barr, is taking a long time to do his report, but "let's hope that we have some accountability," said Babin, adding it's "hard for me to imagine" the plans against Trump didn't reach as far as then-President Barack Obama.

Babin also spoke out against the still-growing border crisis, after his call earlier this week for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign.

"It's worse than anything we've ever seen in history," said Babin. "We had almost 153,000 illegals come across the border last month, which is about 100% more than what it was the year before and about 200% I think more than the year before that. It's incredible how many people are coming across."

Further, the administration is breaking the law when it sends immigrants out into the nation, and allows arrest warrants to be used as identification to board the planes, said Babin.

"Mayorkas should resign immediately," said Babin. "Joe Biden, he's in the process of really doing an enormous amount of damage to the United States."

