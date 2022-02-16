Hillary Finally Reacts to Durham Probe Spying Reports: 'Nonsense'

Hillary Clinton broke her silence Wednesday on Twitter as she finally commented on special counsel John Durham's inquiry and reports it supports claims of spying on Donald Trump.

In a brief tweet, she insisted Vanity Fair had published "a good debunking" of allegations that her 2016 presidential campaign had indirectly funded efforts to spy on White House servers and the Trump campaign. She dismissed those claims as the "latest nonsense" about her emanating from the political right.

"Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones," she tweeted. "So it's a day that ends in Y.

"The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie. For those interested in reality, here's a good debunking of their latest nonsense."

With that, she linked to the VF story, though the suggestion it offers a fair take on the spying claims is sure to be disputed. A story subhead, "In less breaking news, Donald Trump remains a moron," raises bias flags.

Durham's filing provided a road map for how the Clinton campaign paid Perkins Coie law firm lawyer Michael Sussmann, who paid internet data analyst Rodney Joffe "legal fees."

Durham's court filing alleges Joffe worked with a cybersecurity group to collect internet data about the Trump Organization, accessing "DNS traffic data" between computers or cellphones from Trump Tower, Donald Trump's Central Park West apartment building, and the Executive Office of the President of the United States.

Joffe's company had a contract with the Executive Office of the President, according to Durham's filing, which claimed Joffe "exploited this arrangement ... for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump."

Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who worked for Clinton's campaign in 2016, was indicted by the Justice Department after Durham's investigation found he was not truthful with FBI agents when asked about working for Hillary's campaign.

For his part, Trump issued this statement Wednesday evening: "Why isn't the media asking who gave Crooked Hillary Clinton's 'plumbers' their orders? With Watergate it was the cover-up that turned out to be the far bigger crime. With Hillarygate it is the Mainstream Media Cover-up that is almost as big of a crime as the act of treasonous espionage itself. It is showing the world why our media is truly the enemy of the people!"

Sussmann has denied the allegation, suggesting he was bringing the now-debunked Trump campaign connection to Russia on his own and not as a working attorney for the Clinton campaign.

"Clinton's cronies asked researchers to search internet data to establish an 'inference' and 'narrative' to tie President Trump to Russia," Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tweeted Wednesday night.

"You know what we call that?

"Framing someone."