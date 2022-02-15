Hillary Clinton Silent When Asked About Spying Accusations

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday ignored questions about whether her campaign spied on then-candidate Donald Trump, the Daily Mail reported.

A Friday court filing by special counsel John Durham accused an unnamed "tech executive" of exploiting his access to nonpublic internet information and instructing "researchers to mine internet data to establish 'an inference' and 'narrative' tying then-candidate Trump to Russia" in an effort to "please certain 'VIPs,'" including people in the Clinton campaign.

As she arrived at daughter Chelsea's Manhattan apartment mid-morning, a Daily Mail reporter asked Clinton whether the former secretary of state paid to have Trump's campaign spied on.

A masked Clinton, wearing a blue coat and black pants, remained silent and waved hello with her left hand while entering the building.

The Daily Mail reported that later, Clinton and her daughter left the building. They went to a restaurant in Queens, where a film crew was seen setting up inside the establishment.

The former first lady is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Thursday's New York state Democratic convention.

Durham's court filing accused Michael Sussmann, a lawyer for the Clinton campaign, of sharing data with a federal agency allegedly showing the use of Russian-made phones near the White House in 2017.

The filing also accused attorney Sussmann of lying to the FBI in September 2016, when he said he was not working "for any client" while presenting the agency with purported evidence of covert communications between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank.

Besides the news surrounding Durham's filing, Clinton also is under the microscope for a past tweet in which she shared a statement from Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser who was a top foreign policy adviser on her campaign.

"This could be the most direct link yet between Trump and Moscow," Sullivan said on Oct. 31, 2016, just days before the presidential election. "Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.

"This secret hotline may be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump's ties to Russia."

Durham's probe has discredited the Steele dossier, which served as a basis for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants against Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Republican lawmakers now are questioning whether Sullivan knowingly promoted faulty information while hiding Clinton's link to it, the Daily Mail said.