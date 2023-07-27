×
Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Bribe Claims Justify Impeachment Inquiry

By    |   Thursday, 27 July 2023 07:09 PM EDT

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax that the multiple accusations against President Joe Biden warrant an impeachment inquiry by the lower chamber.

Appearing Thursday on "The Chris Salcedo Show" alongside Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., Babin said he believes the claims that Biden engaged in foreign bribery scandals "rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors."

"Why would they create 20 shell companies?" Babin asked. "Why would they have a shell company that doesn't do anything ... except to receive money. The records show — these are bank records. You can't fake bank records.

"It shows that the Biden family and their business associates received over $10 million from foreign nationals and related companies. I mean, that looks an awful lot like money laundering."

He added: "If this doesn't rise to impeachment, I don't know what will."

Meanwhile, Crane said he was on the side of Babin and other lawmakers, like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who are pushing for the party to have "courage" and call for an impeachment inquiry.

"We are getting crushed, and it's basically because we don't have the backbone. We lack the courage to do what's right. The Constitution is clear — it's very clear — that this president is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors," Crane said. "And we need to do it. We need to do it immediately."

The comments arrive as new information has emerged from the House Oversight Committee, including a key FD-1023 form's release.

"Evidence continues to be revealed that Joe Biden was very much involved in his family's corrupt influence peddling schemes and [that] he likely benefited financially," stated Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., head of the panel.

"This includes deals with a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch and a CCP-linked energy company that generated millions for the Bidens and undermined American interests," he added.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., confirmed this week that GOP leadership was weighing a potential impeachment inquiry.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax that the multiple accusations against President Joe Biden warrant an impeachment inquiry by the lower chamber.
