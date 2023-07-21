Devine: Special Prosecutor for Biden Bribe Allegations

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine says a special counsel is needed to probe allegations that a "corrupt Ukrainian oligarch paid millions to bribe" then-Vice President Joe Biden to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired.

Devine made her comments in a column for the newspaper on Thursday.

"The grave allegations contained in an FBI document released Thursday by Sen. Chuck Grassley, [R-Iowa] came to light only because of a patriotic whistleblower," she said.

"It is an outrage that FBI Director Christopher Wray tried to hide this so-called FD-1023 document from congressional Oversight Committee members."

The Federal Document 1023 was released Thursday only lightly redacted after Grassley acquired it through legally protected disclosures by Justice Department whistleblowers.

"For the better part of a year, I've been pushing the Justice Department and FBI to provide details on its handling of very significant allegations from a trusted FBI informant implicating then-Vice President Biden in a criminal bribery scheme," Grassley wrote in a statement.

"It shows a confidential human source (CHS) told the FBI that President Joe Biden was a part of a criminal bribery scheme with Ukraine energy oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky while Biden was vice president."

And Devine said it is an "outrage" that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss buried the document when provided with it.

"Weiss inexplicably hid the FD-1023 from IRS and FBI investigators working the Hunter Biden criminal probe," she alleged.

And she noted: "IRS supervisory agent Gary Shapley has testified that the document would have 'likely been material to the ongoing criminal investigation of Hunter Biden … As a result of the [informant] information being concealed by prosecutors from the IRS-CI and FBI investigators assigned to this investigation, we were unable to follow alleged criminal activity as would normally be completed." She went on, "Was no attempt made to investigate the allegations when the CHS first alerted the FBI in 2018?

"Did the FBI even try to retrieve the 17 covert recordings of Joe and Hunter Biden and two 'documents' that allegedly show that Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, was 'paying the Bidens to ensure Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired.'

"Zlochevsky put Hunter on the board to 'protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems,'" the CHS attested in the FD-1023.

"In February 2016, Shokin issued warrants to seize all Zlochevsky properties in Kyiv. The following month, VP Joe Biden successfully pressured the Ukrainian government into firing Shokin."

Devine claimed the Biden family's "influence peddling scheme" netted 'tens of millions of dollars' from Ukraine, China, Russia and beyond," and is a major scandal.

"But the coverup — from Big Tech's censorship of The Post's reporting from Hunter's abandoned laptop, and CIA lies that it was Russian disinformation, to the burying of this FD-1023 — is bigger than Watergate," she said.