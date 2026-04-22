Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Trump 'On Right Track' With Iran Pressure Campaign

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Wednesday on Newsmax that President Donald Trump is "absolutely on the right track" in confronting Iran, calling for sustained sanctions and increased pressure on the regime as tensions continue over the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional conflict.

Ernst's comments came as the U.S. and Iran remain locked in a volatile standoff, with intermittent ceasefire efforts and ongoing naval actions affecting one of the world's most critical shipping lanes.

Ernst, appearing on "National Report," emphasized the need for a hardline approach targeting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, which plays a central role in the country's military and economic power structure.

"We know that we need to continue with very heavy sanctions in Iran, in particular, going after the IRGC and those that are supporting the IRGC," Ernst said. "We need to strangle them out until they are brought back to the table."

Ernst argued that economic and strategic pressure could force Iran into negotiations while aligning with what she described as the desires of the Iranian people.

"I think the Iranian people would love to see an end to this conflict," she said. "They want to see greater stability in the region. They want to see peace and prosperity."

Ernst's remarks followed a series of rapid developments in the Middle East, including U.S. naval enforcement actions and Iran's repeated threats to close or restrict access to the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for global oil shipments.

Ernst described Trump as the central decision-maker in navigating the crisis, backing his willingness to escalate or de-escalate depending on conditions.

"We know that our president is the negotiator in chief, and he will do what he believes is the right thing to do for the region, for, again, stability, peace and prosperity," she said.

She added that Trump has a range of options at his disposal, including controlling maritime access and intensifying pressure on Iran's leadership and military networks.

"He can open the straits, he can close the straits, he can push back against Iran. He can go after the IRGC, and he will weigh all of those options necessary to make sure we end up with a good settlement with Iran," Ernst said.

Ernst also stressed that any eventual agreement must prioritize U.S. national security and regional allies.

"It's up to Iran whether they want to come to the table and negotiate again with our negotiator in chief," she said. "I hope to see an end to this conflict very soon."

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