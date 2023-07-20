WH: Biden Bribery 'Debunked'; Tactics 'Shameless'

The White House is rejecting allegations of a Joe Biden bribery scheme as laid out in the FD-1023 released Thursday by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, calling them "debunked" and a "shameless, dishonest politics" operation.

"It is remarkable that congressional Republicans, in their eagerness to go after President Biden regardless of the truth, continue to push claims that have been debunked for years and that they themselves have cautioned to take 'with a grain of salt' because they could be 'made up,'" White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams wrote in a statement to Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen.

Sams alleges former President Donald Trump's Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr and the first Trump impeachment trial has debunked allegations of a Biden bribery scheme.

"These claims have reportedly been scrutinized by the Trump Justice Department, a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, and a full impeachment trial of the former President that centered on these very issues, and over and over again, they have been found to lack credibility," Sams' statement continued. "It's clear that congressional Republicans are dead-set on playing shameless, dishonest politics and refuse to let truth get in the way."

Sams added a call for the media to reject the document as a disinformation campaign.

"It is well past time for news organizations to hold them to basic levels of factual accountability for their repeated and increasingly desperate efforts to mislead both the public and the press," Sams' statement concluded.

The statement also pointed to liberal media reports supporting Sams' contentions, including The Washington Post, CNN, and NBC News. It did not reference any conservative media reports on the issues.

Also, Grassley noted in his release of the FD-1023 on Thursday that he wanted it to be put before the public as an unclassified intelligence report, adding it should help guide House GOP oversight in seeking to find out what, if anything, the FBI did with the allegations.

The release came one day after IRS whistleblowers, including a self-described Democrat, alleged the Biden Justice Department "slow-walked" and obstructed in a Hunter Biden felony tax crime case.