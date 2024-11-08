Bresnahan to Newsmax: Won on 'Kitchen Table' Issues

Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania and Addison McDowell of North Carolina, two Republicans who flipped congressional seats in their respective states, reflected on the key to their success during an interview with Newsmax Friday.

Bresnahan, who beat a six-term Democrat by 2 points, told Newsmax's "Finnerty" it was the "kitchen table" issues in his messaging that resonated with voters.

"It's an economy that works. It's communities that are safe and borders that are secure," he said of what really mattered to voters. "We talked to real people and real people are struggling."

"I mean, they're deciding between groceries, prescription medication. And winter's coming in my district, and they're worried about heating their homes," he said.

McDowell, who won his district by 20 points, lost his brother to fentanyl smuggled across the southern border. The grief from his family's loss spurred his interest in politics.

"The fact for us was this is not OK," he said, "And there are policies that the Democrats have enacted, or not enacted, that are causing people to die. And for me, that was enough to get off the sidelines and fight for his legacy and to fight to secure the border."

