WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bresnahan | pennsylvania | mcdowell | north carolina | congress

Bresnahan to Newsmax: Won on 'Kitchen Table' Issues

By    |   Friday, 08 November 2024 09:31 PM EST

Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania and Addison McDowell of North Carolina, two Republicans who flipped congressional seats in their respective states, reflected on the key to their success during an interview with Newsmax Friday.

Bresnahan, who beat a six-term Democrat by 2 points, told Newsmax's "Finnerty" it was the "kitchen table" issues in his messaging that resonated with voters.

"It's an economy that works. It's communities that are safe and borders that are secure," he said of what really mattered to voters. "We talked to real people and real people are struggling."

"I mean, they're deciding between groceries, prescription medication. And winter's coming in my district, and they're worried about heating their homes," he said.

McDowell, who won his district by 20 points, lost his brother to fentanyl smuggled across the southern border. The grief from his family's loss spurred his interest in politics.

"The fact for us was this is not OK," he said, "And there are policies that the Democrats have enacted, or not enacted, that are causing people to die. And for me, that was enough to get off the sidelines and fight for his legacy and to fight to secure the border."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania and Addison McDowell of North Carolina, two Republicans who flipped congressional seats in their respective states, reflected on the key to their success during an interview with Newsmax Friday.
bresnahan, pennsylvania, mcdowell, north carolina, congress
247
2024-31-08
Friday, 08 November 2024 09:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved