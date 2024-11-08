RFK Jr Is Reviewing Resumes for Top Trump Health Jobs, Sources Say

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the former independent presidential candidate, is reviewing candidate resumes for the top jobs at the U.S. government's health agencies in Donald Trump's new administration, a former Kennedy aide and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Kennedy, of the famed political family, has been asked to recommend appointees for all regulatory health agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration, said Del Bigtree, who was director of communications for Kennedy's campaign and remains close to the former candidate.

A source familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified, echoed that Kennedy had taken on that role. Trump's transition team did not respond to a request for comment. In August, Kennedy, an environmental lawyer who has spread misinformation about vaccines, ended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump in exchange for a role in Trump's administration focused on public health. Kennedy says he is not anti-vaccine but for more rigorous testing of vaccines.

While he is looking for individuals to fill administration jobs, Kennedy could himself still take an official position in Trump's administration or serve in an advisory capacity, according to Bigtree.

