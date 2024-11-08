DOJ Ready to Issue Security Clearances for Trump Transition

The Department of Justice said Friday that it will begin issuing security clearances for members of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team and is prepared to give briefings.

It marked the first official comment from the DOJ regarding Trump's presidential transition, Politico reported.

"The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring an orderly and effective transition to the new Administration," the DOJ said in a statement. "We are prepared to deliver briefings to the transition team on our operations and responsibilities, and we stand ready to process requests for security clearances for those who will need access to national security information."

Some of those who will be issued clearances were part of the previous Trump administration.

Politico reported Thursday that Robert Wilkie, who was Veteran Affairs secretary in Trump's first administration, has been tapped to lead his Defense Department transition this time around. Joel Rayburn and Michael Anton will have roles in National Security Council transition, according to the report.

Former Trump Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and Deputy Director Cliff Sims are both involved in national security policy transition, Politico reported.