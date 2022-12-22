Brandon Judd to Newsmax: Dropping Title 42 Opens Border to Cartels

Ending Title 42 restrictions at the border will mean law enforcement agents will have to shift even more of their duties to processing the additional migrants entering the country, which will further leave the nation's southern border open and under the control of drug cartels, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said on Newsmax, Thursday.

"We only deploy about 50% of our resources to the field at the beginning of a shift," Judd said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"By the end of the shift those resources are down to about 30%. That means that cartels control certain stretches of the border."

But if the Biden administration succeeds in ending the Trump-era policy, enacted as a health measure in connection with the COVID pandemic, that means Border Patrol agents will be busy doing administrative jobs rather than actively patrolling the border, said Judd.

"We're going to be deploying about 10% of our resources to the border and 90% are going to be doing administrative duties such as processing, transport, hospital watch detention, security, all jobs we were never supposed to do," said Judd.

And then, the cartels will control the entire border, he warned.

"That just means more drugs are going to enter our streets and more deaths of United States citizens are going to take place, including of our children," said Judd. "There have been more open overdose deaths since [President Joe] Biden has been in office than in any two years previous to him. That's dangerous, yet he simply doesn't care."

Further, the border is "already broken," said Judd.

"We're already arresting about 8,000 people every single day," he said. "That's eight times more than what we should be arresting. We have the resources to comfortably handle about 1,000 to 1,200 people a day. We're at 8,000 but once Title 42 goes away, those numbers could surge to as much as 18,000."

That means that "every single person" crossing the border illegally will be let go, which will encourage even more illegal immigration and more drugs, said Judd.

"It should be no surprise to anybody that the amount of drugs on our streets today corresponds with illegal immigration," he added. "That's how they make as much money as they're making."

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump Wednesday released his plan for immigration which includes a return to the catch-and-release policies that worked in the past and "will work again in the future," Judd said.

"Once illegal immigration drops, we can then go after the criminal cartels," Judd said. "We can go after all of their profits. That plan has worked in the past, and it will work again in the future."

