Gonzales and De La Cruz to Newsmax: What Is the Plan Post-Title 42?

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Rep.-elect Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday that the Biden administration "wanted to strip away every Trump policy that worked" and asked what the plan is for the southern border post-Title 42.

"I represent 823 miles of the southern border: 42%. And so we've been at the epicenter of this; but it's really all throughout Texas, whether it's McAllen or El Paso or Eagle Pass,” Gonzales said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." "Everybody is impacted in the same way.

"I would just remind your audience, this is exactly what the Democrats wanted," he continued. "This is their plan. People always ask me, 'Hey, what's the plan?' We are seeing their plan unfold right before us."

Gonzales added that the Biden administration has been systematically dismantling "every Trump policy that worked."

"Title 42 is the last Trump policy that they're trying to do away with," he said.

On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts placed a temporary hold on the termination of Title 42, the Trump-era health edict that allows border officials to quickly expel migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. It was set to expire Wednesday.

The order from Roberts means the policy will remain in effect at least until the justices decide the emergency application. The order does not necessarily reflect the final outcome of the case.

De La Cruz told Newsmax, "We're dealing with a massive migration right here along the southern border of Texas.

"Right now, we're dealing with Title 42 being lifted soon; and that's what's on my community's mind," she said. "What's on my community's mind is that we've got 10,000 to 12,000 immigrants on the southern border ... that will come through at one time as soon as Title 42 has lifted, and that's what my community wants me to focus on right now."

Gonzales said he's not opposed to the lifting of Title 42.

"I agree that this COVID-era policy needs to go away," he said. "What I've been arguing, and many Republicans in the House, is what is the plan afterwards? It can't just be more of the same because we're seeing how detrimental it is.

"And it's not just Texas," he continued. "You know, these folks are going to all parts of the country and they're impacting everyone."