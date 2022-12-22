Arizona Agrees to Remove Makeshift Border Wall

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey agreed to remove a makeshift border wall installed along the southern border after a legal battle with the Biden administration.

A district court filing on Wednesday said Arizona had agreed to remove about 125 shipping containers by Jan. 4, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The 40-foot-long steel boxes, stacked two high and topped with razor wire, have been used to fill gaps on the border in Yuma, Arizona.

The court filing said the state also will remove "associated equipment, materials, vehicles, and other objects."

The Biden administration sued Ducey and the state last week over the placement of the containers as a barrier on the border, saying they trespassed on federal lands.

Ducey, who will be replaced by Democrat Katie Hobbs on Jan. 1, had told government officials that Arizona was ready to help remove the containers, but only after the Biden explained when it planned to fill remaining gaps in the permanent border wall as it previously announced.

Ducey signed an executive order in August to install the container walls.

The project, funded by the GOP-controlled Arizona Legislature, has cost at least $82 million, Ducey's office said, The New York Times reported.

President Joe Biden stopped construction on border-wall projects after he took office in January 2021. The administration since has authorized several projects to make repairs or fill gaps.

The Department of Homeland Security announced last week that it plans to close gaps on the U.S.-Mexico border and fix several environmental and safety issues.

According to DHS, officials will work to install drainage systems, fix roadways, remediate construction sites, and build new or upgraded barriers in Yuma; San Diego, California; and El Paso, Texas.

The agreement between the administration and Ducey comes with a legal decision looming regarding the Trump administration-era policy known as Title 42, which allowed migrants to be expelled for health reasons.

Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday agreed to pause Title 42 after a group of states with Republican attorneys general said lifting the measure would saddle their states with additional costs if more migrants entered.

The policy had been set to lapse on Wednesday.

The Biden administration on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to end asylum restrictions, but asked the court for a delay until at least until after Christmas.