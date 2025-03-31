Ga. Secretary of State to Newsmax: State Models Election Integrity

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger offered his state as a model for election integrity, telling Newsmax on Monday that he instituted a citizenship audit to ensure that only American citizens are voting.

"It's never been easier to vote," Raffensperger said on "National Report." "In fact, we partner with our Department of Driver Services, and they do a very robust citizenship verification, making sure voters, if they want to be registered to vote, will be then checked out to make sure they're American citizens and meet all the qualifications of living here in Georgia and being available and eligible to vote. Then we get that list, and we put them on our list.

"Two years ago, I did a citizenship audit to verify only American citizens were on the list and we had a few people that we could not verify this. We did one-on-one discussions with them, reached out to them to verify that they had attained citizenship so we could really ascertain. Just did it last year and every year going forward now we will verify citizenship."

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order that seeks to require people to prove their American citizenship when they register to vote. Acceptable forms of identification under the order include passports, REAL ID-compliant documents, military identification cards, and federal or state government-issued photo identification.

Raffensperger said officials in Georgia "accept several types of identification, like President Trump has put in his executive order, and we have actually withstood the scrutiny of the federal court system."

"We get sued all the time by these left-leaning organizations, and we meet them and beat them in a court of law," Raffensperger said. "It's never been easier to vote. Anyone that wants to be registered to vote basically is registered to vote in Georgia and we have record turnout."

The secretary said he believes that "only American citizens should be voting" in U.S. elections and said he supports Trump’s executive order, which he described as "very important."

"First of all, it's important because only American citizens should be voting, but people have a really high concern about noncitizens voting with the open border policies we had under President Biden," Raffensperger said. "I think now we've established in Georgia [that] only American citizens vote, I think nationwide we should do the same thing that we're doing here in Georgia. So, hats off to President Trump. I support this and I let him know so."

