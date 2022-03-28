Georgia Finds Over 1,600 Noncitizens Attempting to Vote

Over 1,600 noncitizens in Georgia were found attempting to register to vote, Georgia's Secretary of State announced Monday.

The audit found that the 1,634 noncitizens attempting to register to vote have since been placed in "pending citizenship" status, preventing them from consideration in the state's voter rolls.

"Ensuring that only citizens are voting in Georgia's elections is key to upholding the integrity of the vote in Georgia," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stated. "As liberal states and cities around the country are changing their laws to allow noncitizen voting, I will continue to take steps to ensure Georgia's elections are executed with integrity."

The audit was conducted via the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' System Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) which provides immigration status information to government entities.

"As soon as you see that they were born in a foreign country, then the next question logically was going to be the proof of your citizenship. If they don't present that, then they are not registered to vote," Raffensperger told the Washington Examiner.