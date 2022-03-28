×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: georgia | noncitizens | vote

Georgia Finds Over 1,600 Noncitizens Attempting to Vote

Georgia Finds Over 1,600 Noncitizens Attempting to Vote
A voter stands in a booth at a voting station. (Ed Jones/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Monday, 28 March 2022 05:45 PM

Over 1,600 noncitizens in Georgia were found attempting to register to vote, Georgia's Secretary of State announced Monday.

The audit found that the 1,634 noncitizens attempting to register to vote have since been placed in "pending citizenship" status, preventing them from consideration in the state's voter rolls.

"Ensuring that only citizens are voting in Georgia's elections is key to upholding the integrity of the vote in Georgia," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stated. "As liberal states and cities around the country are changing their laws to allow noncitizen voting, I will continue to take steps to ensure Georgia's elections are executed with integrity."

The audit was conducted via the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' System Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) which provides immigration status information to government entities.

"As soon as you see that they were born in a foreign country, then the next question logically was going to be the proof of your citizenship. If they don't present that, then they are not registered to vote," Raffensperger told the Washington Examiner.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Over 1,600 noncitizens in Georgia were found attempting to register to vote, Georgia's Secretary of State announced Monday.
georgia, noncitizens, vote
173
2022-45-28
Monday, 28 March 2022 05:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved