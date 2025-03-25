WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: voting elections trump executive order

Sweeping Trump Order Overhauls US Elections, Including Citizenship Requirement

(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 05:23 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a sweeping executive action to overhaul elections in the U.S., including requiring documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and demanding that all ballots be received by Election Day.

The order says the U.S. has failed “to enforce basic and necessary election protections” and calls on states to work with federal agencies to share voter lists and prosecute election crimes.

It threatens to pull federal funding from states where election officials who don't comply.

The move, which is likely to face swift challenges from voting rights organizations, is consistent with Trump’s long history of railing against election processes. He has in thr past alleged election rigging, and has waged battles against certain voting methods since he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden and attributed the outcome to widespread fraud.

Trump has focused particularly on mail voting, arguing that it’s insecure and invites fraud.

After signing, Trump said that more election actions would be taken in coming weeks.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


