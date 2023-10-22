Rep. Good to Newsmax: Biden Holding Aid to Israel 'Hostage'

President Joe Biden should not be holding bipartisan support for Israel as a "hostage" to force through $90 billion for aid for Ukraine, Rep. Bob Good said on Newsmax Sunday.

"That's what's wrong with Washington and what's wrong with Congress where we try to take something that some members may want and try to force them to vote for other things they don't want?" the Virginia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Biden said in his Oval Office address last week that he's sending a more than $105 billion funding bill to Congress. The proposal, unveiled Friday, includes $61.4 billion for Ukraine, $14.3 billion for Israel, $9.15 billion for humanitarian efforts for Palestinian, Israeli, and Ukrainian civilians, $13.6 billion for border security, and $7.4 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, which includes Taiwan, according to a New York Times breakdown of the request.

"In this case, 90% of the bill has nothing to do with Israel," said Good, but still it will "force through tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine, which doesn't have consensus support in the Republican House."

Further, he said that some of the humanitarian aid in the bill will "probably go to Hamas in Gaza if this were to go through, not to mention billions of dollars more to continue to help more illegals invade our country."

Biden, he added, "doesn't want more money for the border to detain and return [immigrants] to secure the border," but wants the money so Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas can "continue to bring more illegals" in.

Good also Sunday commented on the race for House speaker, which has nearly a dozen candidates after Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, dropped his bid Friday.

"The good is that we're having a national contest for speaker for the first time," he said. "The American people's representatives are actually choosing a speaker instead of us having to coordinate the anointed one, the next in line, the status quo, this person who represents the swamp system that's failing Americans," said Good.

But still, he said members should have voted in Jordan last week, and should not have taken a full week to vote three rounds.

"Remember, we did 15 votes with Kevin McCarthy, and he lost votes for nine rounds, didn't pick up any votes until the 12th round and we settled it in 15 rounds," said Good. "We should have done that. And frankly, Jim Jordan should have been defeated in secret by 100 members who wouldn't vote against him on the House floor."

Meanwhile, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was ousted as speaker, has endorsed Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., for speaker, but Good said that endorsement doesn't hold any weight for him.

"I want change in Congress," he said. "The American people want change in Congress. That's why they overwhelmingly supported Jim Jordan. I think we need to have a conservative grassroots candidate who represents the base of the party [and who] can get 217 votes. We're looking for new leadership in the House across the spectrum and that's why it's taken a few days to get this right."

