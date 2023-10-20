×
Tags: Kevin McCarthy | Endorse | Tom Emmer | Speaker | jordan

Kevin McCarthy Endorses Tom Emmer for Speaker

Kevin McCarthy Endorses Tom Emmer for Speaker
Tom Emmer on Friday. (AP)

Friday, 20 October 2023 04:15 PM EDT

Former speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Friday, endorsed House Majority Whip Tom Emmer to be the next speaker of the House.

The endorsement comes after House Republicans were forced to drop Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, after his third failed vote earlier Friday. Emmer announced to the GOP conference that he would seek the nomination.

"He is the right person for the job. He can unite the conference,” McCarthy said, according to Punchbowl News. “He understands the dynamics of the conference. He also understands what it takes to win and keep a majority."

Emmer, R-Minn., was floated as a possible successor to McCarthy after McCarthy's ouster on Oct. 3. Emmer, a strong McCarthy ally, said he would only run for speaker if Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., chose not to.

Scalise opted in and Emmer said he would run for majority leader. Scalise earned the nomination but withdrew after it became clear that he would not get the necessary 217 floor votes to win. That led to Jordan’s failed bid.

Emmer, the third ranking House Republican, will be opposed by at least Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., who also jumped into the House speaker race.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Former speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., endorsed House Majority Whip Tom Emmer to be the next speaker on Friday. The endorsement comes after House Republicans were forced to drop Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, after his third failed vote earlier Friday.
Kevin McCarthy, Endorse, Tom Emmer, Speaker, jordan
193
2023-15-20
Friday, 20 October 2023 04:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

