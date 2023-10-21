Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden's Call for Aid a Mistake

President Joe Biden is making a "fundamental mistake" in his call to lump in aid for Ukraine along with aid to Israel, Dick Morris, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"There is a strong national consensus for aid to Israel, but the consensus for aid to Ukraine is ebbing away as this war continues without any hope of a settlement," Morris told Newsmax's "Saturday Report," adding that there was "no [Ronald] Reagan moment" coming from Biden's Oval Office address to the nation this past week.

Morris also Saturday commented on a new Emerson Poll showing Trump with a 51-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and showing that former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley has moved slightly ahead of DeSantis in the rankings.

"I think there's a consensus coming in the Republican Party that Trump is the candidate and for everybody else to get out and let him run," said Morris. "I think that the attacks on Trump, the criminal justice stuff by the Department of Justice, I think has backfired massively and is continuing to backfire."

Meanwhile, the polls show that the primary has tipped to Trump, and the general election "is tipping to Trump by a fair amount," said Morris, even if Trump's "sins" are an issue.

"The stuff that people don't like him for is minor in comparison with what's going on in the world," said Morris, calling Biden "totally inept and weak" when crises are growing.

"I think it is absolutely costing Biden the presidency," said Morris. "I think people are so concerned that they they're setting the world on fire in so many places, and also with our wide-open southern border."

Meanwhile, Morris is the author of a book coming out in November, "CORRUPT: The Inside Story of Biden's Dark Money" and commented Saturday in light of Friday's revelation from House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer that the president got a $200,000 check, labeled "loan repayment," from his brother, James, in 2018. ​

"I have a chapter in my new book about James Biden," said Morris. "Apparently, James Biden had fallen behind on his taxes and had a $600,000 federal tax lien against him. So Joe, his brother went throughout Ukraine, praising a guy named John Hynansky, a car dealer, talking about what a great guy he is."

After that, Morris said, the federal government, through the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, gave Hynansky a loan and Hynansky gave James Biden $900,000, which he used to pay off his tax lead.

And, the $200,000 that James Biden paid his brother was "that money coming back to Joe Biden," said Morris.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!