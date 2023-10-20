Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Biden 'Stumbling on the World Stage'

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that House Republicans must "get it together" and elect a speaker because President Joe Biden is "stumbling on the world stage."

When asked about the ongoing search for a new House speaker on "Wake Up America," Grenell said that Republicans, like himself, are "watching what's happening in Washington and most of us are just like, get it together … Whoever is going to be speaker, just get it together" because "Republican activists across the country voted for a conservative Congress, they wanted to see a check and balance on Joe Biden."

He later added, "I don't know who's going to be speaker. I don't know who that body wants, but get together and put your egos aside and get the best person that we can have that we can find because we need someone that's representing the Republicans."

Grenell went on to criticize Biden's and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent trips to the Middle East over the canceled summit with Biden and leaders in the region.

He said Biden "travels all the way there, the secretary of state tells the world that we're going to have these amazing meetings with other world leaders, the Jordanians, the Egyptians, the Palestinian government, that we're gonna be able to make some progress here … we're going to have some diplomacy."

Grenell continued, "The president of the United States gets there and everybody cancels on him? This is a disaster in the making, and all I can think is the House needs to get its act together."

