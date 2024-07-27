Trump Calls for Christian Vote: 'If You Don't Vote, We're Not Going to Win'

Add religious Americans to the list of those Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is calling out to vote like never before: Drop the "habit" of voting Democrat or not voting at all and join the crusade to stop the radical left from destroying our country and suggesting God is dead.

"Christians have to vote," Trump lamented to the Turning Point Action event in West Palm Beach, Florida, billed as the Believers and Ballots summit. "You know, I don't want to scold you, but do you know that Christians do not vote proportionately? They don't vote like they should. They're not big voters.

"If you don't vote, we're not going to win the election. If you do vote, we're going to win in a landslide. Too big to rig: We're going to win in a landslide."

The November vote will need religious voters to come out in droves, even if historically they have tended to stay out of politics, according to Trump.

"They can now vote in church, and if you do that, we're going to win by numbers that nobody's ever seen before," Trump continued. "You know, you have tremendous power but you just don't know that, but you have to use that power.

"Christians are a group that's known not to vote very much. You have to go out at least this election. Just ... get us into that beautiful White House. Vote for your congressmen and women, vote for your senators.

"We will change this country for the better — this country will be great again, like never before.

"You've got to vote."

Anti-Trump media had attempted to seize on Trump's calling out the lack of enthusiasm of religious voters and gun-owning members of the National Rifle Association, but Trump contends his "scolding" is just a plea for their vote to overrule the 2020 presidential election that forced him out of the White House.

"They have early voting, late voting — everything is so ridiculous," Trump told the Believers and Ballots summit. "We should have one day voting, paper ballots, voter ID, and certification of citizenship."

Among the attacks on presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris was her anti-Israel and anti-religious positions she has repeatedly espoused.

"She viciously attacked highly qualified judicial nominees simply because they were members of the Knights of Columbus, suggesting that their Catholic faith disqualified them from serving on the federal bench," Trump said, playing to the passionate believers in his crowd Friday night.

"We have a lot of Catholics in here. Probably not too many. How many Catholics do we have? No, it's a lot.

"I don't know how a Catholic can vote for the Democrats because they're after the Catholics almost as much as they're after me. I would say I top you. I'm proud to admit, but they're really after the Catholics."

Anti-Trump media, even Reuters, seized on Trump's joke about Catholics and Christians who historically choose to avoid politics and stay away from voting in elections.