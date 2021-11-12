Rep. Dan Bishop to Newsmax: Virginia Election Was Message From Parents

The election of Glenn Youngkin as governor in Virginia and other key wins by Republicans sent a clear message that parents are becoming more dissatisfied with how their opinions are being disregarded when it comes to what their children are learning in school, Rep. Dan Bishop said on Newsmax Friday.

"Parents have gotten fed up with the different parts of government combining to disregard them and to contend that they don't have a right to participate in their child's education," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "And when you consider what the attorney general [Merrick Garland] has done, siccing the FBI on parents, and that is an evolving story, parents are more and more dissatisfied."

Garland came under fire, including in congressional hearings, after signing a memo saying that "threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation's core values" and that the DOJ "takes these incidents seriously and is committed to using its authority and resources to discourage these threats, identify them when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate."

Merrick's memo came after The National School Boards Association's board of directors sent a letter in September to President Joe Biden that asked the DOJ to investigate acts of domestic terrorism at local school board meetings.

The board has apologized and said it regrets sending the letter.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have been seeking information since the memo came out, but revelations keep coming, said Bishop.

"We've just learned from a group called Parents Defending Education that the National School Boards Association has told its members now that it was actively engaged with the White House weeks before that letter went to President [Joe] Biden," said Bishop.

The lawmaker said the lessons learned in Virginia's election show the "deep resourcefulness and resilience of the American people, even when institutions are being misused and ill-managed."

"Moms and dads are going to see to it that they have involvement in and the predominant say, frankly, over how their children are raised," he continued. "And if you've got woke school boards and candidates for governor like Terry McAuliffe, who intend to block them out and to indoctrinate their children into pernicious ideologies like critical race theory, moms and dads are going to come out."

