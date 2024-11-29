Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Stop Attending, Supporting 'Woke' Colleges

The only way to change U.S. colleges with "woke" agendas is for students not to go there and for alumni not to donate money, conservative commentator, and author Bill O'Reilly said.

"I got a 21-year-old at Salve Regina College in Newport, Rhode Island, a very fine institution. They don't do that stuff. I know Skidmore [College] well up in Saratoga, New York, but it's been a liberal college ever since John Adams was president. ... So, my advice to people is know where you're sending your kids," O'Reilly said Friday on Newsmax's "Newsline" while also discussing his new book, "Confronting the Presidents."

"I tell my children, both young adults now, 'Look, you're going to be subjected to lots of points of view and you should listen to them and evaluate them based on what you know to be true.' I don't mind liberal professors unless they're giving lower grades to people who are not liberal, and that happens, by the way. And that is just unacceptable."

O'Reilly, who attended Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, when it "was a working-class school, fairly traditional," said the school is now "woke.

"It's ridiculous," he said. "People come to me because I'm the most famous alumni of Marist College that there is. And I go, 'What about it?' I go, 'Don't send your kid there. Don't do it.' I went to Harvard, and when I was at the Kennedy School getting a master's degree, it wasn't bad. There were a lot of different points of view flying around. I learned a lot. Now, it's a disaster. I went to Boston University for another master's in broadcast journalism. That was a nuthouse when I was there at the end of the Vietnam War. But now it's not that bad. .... But it's not as crazy as it used to be."

O'Reilly said colleges "go back and forth, depends on who the president is."

"But people should be very, very wary," he said. "And the only way to change a college is not to go there. And the alumni not give money. Then those presidents will get the message pretty fast that indoctrination is not the way to go."

