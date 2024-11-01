Seinfeld Rips Elite Private School for Woke Policies

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has ripped the elite private school his children attended, due to the woke culture and encouraging students to "buckle" under distress, The New York Times reported.

The Ethical Culture Fieldston School in New York City boasts a tuition greater than $65,000 a year, but Seinfeld pulled his children out after too many instances of woke pampering, such as allowing students to skip school over "emotional distress."

In email titled "Election Day support" obtained by the outlet, upper school principal Stacey Bobo wrote that "[n]o matter the election outcome," the school "will create space to provide students with the support they may need." Students will not be assigned homework on Election Day nor will there be any assessments on Wednesday.

If children feel they are unable to cope with the results of the election and lack the focus to "fully engage in classes," they will be afforded an excused absence when the official election results are announced.

The legendary comedian, whose two sons attended Fieldston, said it was precisely these kinds of decisions that convinced him to pull out his younger son in the eighth grade.

"This is why the kids hated it. What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people?" he told the Times.

Seinfeld lamented the school was teaching its students to fold under pressure rather than deal with life's unpleasant realities. "To encourage them to buckle. This is the lesson they are providing, for ungodly sums of money," he added.

Not all parents disagree with the school's plans.

Joe Couchman, who has two daughters at Fieldston, told the Times, "I think it's absolutely the right decision. These students are very astute. I think their rights are on the line, whether it's on election night or in five years, and they know it."

Fieldston made headlines last spring when two students wearing keffiyehs wrote "free Palestine" on the brick wall above the school's Bronx campus main entrance. The administrators dealt with the incident with a "listening session" with "Jewish affinity group parents."

Many Jewish parents were dismayed, telling the New York Post, "The biggest issue is that when things pop up around antisemitism, they are not taken as seriously as issues like racism or homophobia.

"They only care about the impact that something involving race or homosexuality has on students. It's a big double standard, like antisemitism doesn't matter as much," the source added.