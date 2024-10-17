Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: 'Stunning' Harris Agrees With Biden's Policies

Appearing on Newsmax on Thursday, former news anchor Bill O'Reilly expressed shock at Vice President Kamala Harris' recent claim that she would not change any of President Joe Biden's policies and said the administration's track record has been disastrous by "every measure."

While on "Finnerty," O'Reilly, author of "Confronting the Presidents" and a registered independent, described the Biden-Harris administration as one of the worst in U.S. history, criticizing its handling of immigration, inflation, and foreign policy.

In his book, O'Reilly said, he ranked Biden as the second-worst president.

"The reason I have Biden so far down the list of bad presidents is that he created the problems," he said.

"Biden created the open border. It was his order that allowed between 10 and 15 million foreign nationals to come into this country unattended. That's insane.

"He created inflation by putting up regulations that made it more difficult for the gas and fossil fuel industry to market their product, which then ignited the price rises in food and gasoline at the pump. He did it," O'Reilly said.

"He surrendered in Afghanistan. He's the commander in chief. He didn't have to do that, which emboldened our enemies all over the world.

"This guy has been such a disaster as a president. It's stunning. To have Kamala Harris say she wouldn't do anything differently is even more stunning," he said.

"Because I'm not a partisan. I'm not a Republican. I'm a registered independent. But I do look at facts. And when I'm hearing this, 'Oh, there was nothing wrong with the Biden administration. It was great.' No, it wasn't by every measure," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com