Tags: bill oreilly | kamala harris | joe biden | administration | border | inflation | afghanistan

Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: 'Stunning' Harris Agrees With Biden's Policies

By    |   Thursday, 17 October 2024 10:09 PM EDT

Appearing on Newsmax on Thursday, former news anchor Bill O'Reilly expressed shock at Vice President Kamala Harris' recent claim that she would not change any of President Joe Biden's policies and said the administration's track record has been disastrous by "every measure."

While on "Finnerty," O'Reilly, author of "Confronting the Presidents" and a registered independent, described the Biden-Harris administration as one of the worst in U.S. history, criticizing its handling of immigration, inflation, and foreign policy.

In his book, O'Reilly said, he ranked Biden as the second-worst president.

"The reason I have Biden so far down the list of bad presidents is that he created the problems," he said.

"Biden created the open border. It was his order that allowed between 10 and 15 million foreign nationals to come into this country unattended. That's insane.

"He created inflation by putting up regulations that made it more difficult for the gas and fossil fuel industry to market their product, which then ignited the price rises in food and gasoline at the pump. He did it," O'Reilly said.

"He surrendered in Afghanistan. He's the commander in chief. He didn't have to do that, which emboldened our enemies all over the world.

"This guy has been such a disaster as a president. It's stunning. To have Kamala Harris say she wouldn't do anything differently is even more stunning," he said.

"Because I'm not a partisan. I'm not a Republican. I'm a registered independent. But I do look at facts. And when I'm hearing this, 'Oh, there was nothing wrong with the Biden administration. It was great.' No, it wasn't by every measure," he said.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 17 October 2024 10:09 PM
