CBS News/YouGov Poll: Trump Ahead by 3 Points in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump has a slim 3-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the swing state of Arizona, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll released Thursday. With Election Day less than three weeks away, 51% of likely voters support Trump, and 48% support Harris. While the race is tight, it is still within the poll's margin of error.

Trump's advantage is driven largely by economic concerns and border security, key issues for many Arizona voters. About 46% of respondents believe they'd be better off financially under Trump's policies, while just 30% said the same about Harris. Voters focusing on the economy leaned strongly toward Trump, with 59% siding with him, compared to 40% for Harris.

Trump also holds a substantial lead among those whose top issue is the border, with 79% of those voters supporting him and only 20% favoring Harris.

Harris has an advantage among voters who prioritize abortion, with 73% siding with her. Harris also holds an edge among those concerned about "democracy," with 57% of voters backing her on that issue. Trump gets 42% in that category.

The poll shows a divide in voter confidence in Arizona's election system. Only 9% of Trump supporters are "very confident" in the state's electoral process, compared to 56% of Harris voters. Skepticism over the 2020 election continues to influence Trump voters, with many still questioning the legitimacy of Biden's victory in the Grand Canyon State.

The CBS News poll was conducted Oct. 11-16 among 1,439 registered Arizona voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.