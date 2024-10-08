New 'Finnerty' Show Starts Tonight

Newsmax's newest primetime show — "Finnerty" — begins tonight hosted by veteran anchor and host Rob Finnerty.

"Finnerty" will lead Newsmax's nightly prime-time lineup at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday and every weekday night.

When to Watch:

8 p.m. ET Finnerty

Weeknights on Newsmax – Find It Here

With a major election looming Nov. 5, the show launches with a special focus on the presidential and key races across the nation.

"This is the most important election of our lifetimes, and that's not hyperbole — there is too much at stake," Rob Finnerty said.

"I am so excited to launch this new show," he added.

"Finnerty" will look to "cut through the noise to bring unfiltered truth, sharp debates, and a focus on the most pressing issues facing America today while standing up for American values."

Finnerty had been co-host of Newsmax's popular "Wake Up America," which airs weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.

"Newsmax has had a powerful evening lineup with Greta Van Susteren, Rob Schmitt, Greg Kelly, and Chris Plante," Newsmax EVP & Chief Content Officer Elliot Jacobson said, noting that "Rob Finnerty's new show will add even more gas to our prime-time programming."

Finnerty's show starts amid huge events happening, not only with the elections, but with major hurricanes hitting the U.S., a war in the Middle East, another in Europe, and a real culture war underway on the homefront.

"Finnerty" promises to give them all and more — with insight and a bold perspective. Tune in tonight and weekdays at 8 p.m. ET.

See More on Rob Finnerty and "Finnerty"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com