WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: finnerty | newsmax | primetime | tv | schedule | rob finnerty

New 'Finnerty' Show Starts Tonight

veteran anchor and host rob finnerty sits on the wake up america desk
Veteran anchor and host Rob Finnerty debuts Tuesday night on Newsmax. (Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 October 2024 12:03 PM EDT

Newsmax's newest primetime show — "Finnerty" — begins tonight hosted by veteran anchor and host Rob Finnerty.

"Finnerty" will lead Newsmax's nightly prime-time lineup at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday and every weekday night.

When to Watch:
8 p.m. ET Finnerty
Weeknights on NewsmaxFind It Here

With a major election looming Nov. 5, the show launches with a special focus on the presidential and key races across the nation.

"This is the most important election of our lifetimes, and that's not hyperbole — there is too much at stake," Rob Finnerty said.

"I am so excited to launch this new show," he added.

"Finnerty" will look to "cut through the noise to bring unfiltered truth, sharp debates, and a focus on the most pressing issues facing America today while standing up for American values."

Finnerty had been co-host of Newsmax's popular "Wake Up America," which airs weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.

"Newsmax has had a powerful evening lineup with Greta Van Susteren, Rob Schmitt, Greg Kelly, and Chris Plante," Newsmax EVP & Chief Content Officer Elliot Jacobson said, noting that "Rob Finnerty's new show will add even more gas to our prime-time programming."

Finnerty's show starts amid huge events happening, not only with the elections, but with major hurricanes hitting the U.S., a war in the Middle East, another in Europe, and a real culture war underway on the homefront.

"Finnerty" promises to give them all and more — with insight and a bold perspective. Tune in tonight and weekdays at 8 p.m. ET.

See More on Rob Finnerty and "Finnerty"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Newsmax's newest primetime show "Finnerty" begins tonight hosted by veteran anchor and host Rob Finnerty. "Finnerty" will lead Newsmax's nightly prime-time lineup at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday and every weekday night.
finnerty, newsmax, primetime, tv, schedule, rob finnerty
316
2024-03-08
Tuesday, 08 October 2024 12:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved