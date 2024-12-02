Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Trump's 'Janitorial Staff' to Clean Up 'Biden Crime Family' Slime

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., said Monday on Newsmax that President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, is potentially one of the last that his administration will make to protect the "Biden crime family" before President-elect Donald Trump's "janitorial staff" comes in to clean up the "slime."

"It's about CYA [cover your a**], and you know what the 'A' stands for," Alford told Newsmax's "National Report." "He is trying to cover as much of his family's 'A' as humanly possible, and I don't think this is going to be the last pardon.

"He still has his brother to deal with, and he may end up pardoning himself. This is a Biden crime family that is deep in it, deep in the corruption and bribery — millions of dollars that we have proven through committees that has flown into the Biden crime family over the years.

"Really the slime and sludge and the grit and the grime of the deep state in this administration, this ineffective bureaucracy, is about to be flushed clean, and I think you see that with the janitorial staff that Trump is putting together right now — the men and women he is choosing to be in his Cabinet — to disinfect this entire sick and sad mess."

Alford said he has always believed that "we should respect the office of the president," but Biden "is not worthy of that respect" because "he has diminished" and "demeaned the office."

"In fact, he and his family are so full of slime that Nickelodeon is going to sue for trademark infringement," he said. "This big guy is a liar; he is a crook, a criminal. Millions of dollars have been funneled back to the Biden crime family for Hunter's activity and influence — particularly in Ukraine — and now, the head of the Biden crime family is pardoning his son?

"We know that President Biden lied when he said in May of this year, and many times, that no one is above the law and that he would not pardon his son Hunter, but he lied. And we all know he lied. We all know he would end up doing this, but then again, I had little respect for this president to begin with."

"He abandoned our friends and allies in Afghanistan, left 13 service members there to die on the walls of Abbey Gate," Alford continued. "He never apologized to those Gold Star families, by the way. He wrecked our economy. He allowed the 12 million or so illegal aliens into our great nation. … Look, this president is way out of touch with reality and I think it's time — although we did try to impeach him, it went through the committee process and failed in September — I think it's time to put it on the floor, and impeach Joe Biden."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!