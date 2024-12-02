Colo. Dem Gov. Polis: Biden Put Family Ahead of US With Pardon

President Joe Biden "put his family ahead of the country" when he issued a full pardon to son Hunter Biden, Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis lamented Sunday.

Biden on Sunday pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

Polis, considered a potential contender in the Democratic Party's 2028 presidential race, used social media to rip the president for Hunter's pardon.

"While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden's natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country," Polis wrote Sunday night at X. "This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation. When you become president, your role is Pater familias of the nation.

"Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a president and not a president's son."

Hunter Biden was convicted in June of three gun felonies and pleaded guilty in September to $1.4 million in tax fraud on income from Chinese and Ukrainian relationships in which he repeatedly involved his father.