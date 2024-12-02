Fmr Clinton Staffer Mark Penn: 'Disgraceful Pardon'

A former Democrat strategist said President Joe Biden granting son Hunter full immunity from prosecution was "disgraceful" and selfish.

Biden on Sunday pardoned his son Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

Mark Penn, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, tore into Joe Biden for issuing the pardon.

"Disgraceful Pardon," Penn wrote Sunday night on X.

"This was not a pardon of just Hunter Biden but of Joe Biden himself as his son ran a scheme with Joe's brother to shakedown adversaries of over $20 million and then didn't even pay taxes on it. And the loot was distributed even to grand children.

"And this is yet another of the many issues the American public was shamefully gaslighted over.

"Biden of course falsely claimed he would not pardon his son, and so what else was Biden falsely saying before the election that he would have done had he been elected? We will never know but we sure can guess …"